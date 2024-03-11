Advertisement

RRR fever returned to the 96th Academy Awards after making a wave at the ceremony last year. While Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo presented the statuettes for Best Original Song and Best Original Score, Naatu Naatu's viral video was playing on the screen in the backdrop of the stage. The viral video quickly gained attention as Naatu Naatu won the Oscar in the Best Song category in 2023.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR song Naatu Naatu was a massive hit soon after the film released in theatres. Naatu Naatu even brought home an Oscar after it got recognised globally. While Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage last year, the song featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR returned to Academy Awards yet again. In the viral video shared by RRR team, Ariana and Cynthia were seen arriving on the stage to present the Oscar. However, what caught the attention of the netizens was Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu video playing the backdrop. Check the viral video below.

Another video of RRR movie featured during the Oscars 2024. RRR team shared a video of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt presenting an award on the stage. Sharing the video, RRR team wrote, “And again, a sweet surprise for us… 🔥Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema.”

And again, a sweet surprise for us… 🔥🌊



Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema. pic.twitter.com/TGkycNtF2I — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 11, 2024

The viral moments of RRR on the Oscars stage has gone viral and receiving much attention from netizens.

