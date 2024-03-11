×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

Oscars 2024: Naatu Naatu Fever Returns As Ram Charan, Jr NTR's Song Plays At 96th Academy Awards

RRR song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song at Oscars 2023. The track played at the 96th Academy Awards as well. Watch viral video here.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
RRR
RRR | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RRR fever returned to the 96th Academy Awards after making a wave at the ceremony last year. While Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo presented the statuettes for Best Original Song and Best Original Score, Naatu Naatu's viral video was playing on the screen in the backdrop of the stage. The viral video quickly gained attention as Naatu Naatu won the Oscar in the Best Song category in 2023. 

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR song Naatu Naatu returns to Oscars

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR song Naatu Naatu was a massive hit soon after the film released in theatres. Naatu Naatu even brought home an Oscar after it got recognised globally. While Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage last year, the song featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR returned to Academy Awards yet again. In the viral video shared by RRR team, Ariana and Cynthia were seen arriving on the stage to present the Oscar. However, what caught the attention of the netizens was Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu video playing the backdrop. Check the viral video below.

RRR fever grips Oscars 2024

Another video of RRR movie featured during the Oscars 2024. RRR team shared a video of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt presenting an award on the stage. Sharing the video, RRR team wrote, “And again, a sweet surprise for us… 🔥Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema.”

Advertisement

The viral moments of RRR on the Oscars stage has gone viral and receiving much attention from netizens. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 09:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

17 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

17 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

17 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

17 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

17 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

17 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

17 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

17 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi to Inaugurate Dwarka Expressway Today: Traffic Advisory

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. NPS assets hit Rs 11.50 trillion on equities strength

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING | DTC Bus Emits Heavy Smoke in Janpath: Watch Video

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. JM Financial stocks plunge as SEBI bars company from lead manager role

    Business News31 minutes ago

  5. Japan's Q4 GDP revised up, economy avoids recession

    Economy News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo