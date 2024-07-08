Published 20:26 IST, July 8th 2024
Bigg Boss OTT 3 in Legal Hot Water: Can Armaan Malik Face Charges For Polygamy? Legal Insights
Armaan, on several occasions, is seen talking about his marriages with Payal & Kritika. This has led to curiosity about the legality of the trio's relationship.
A file photo of Armaan Malik with Payal and Kritika | Image: Armaan Malik/Instagram
