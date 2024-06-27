Published 17:37 IST, June 27th 2024
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik Says She Thought Of Self Harm After Husband Armaan’s 2nd Marriage
Payal Malik, her husband Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika are a part of the contestant pool in the third season of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Armaan Malik with Payal and Kritika | Image: Armaan Malik/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:37 IST, June 27th 2024