Updated January 9th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Frankenstein adaptation: Jacob Elordi replaces Andrew Garfield in Guillermo del Toro's next

In a recent development of the Frankenstein adaptation, Jacob Elordi has been revealed to have replaced Andrew Garfield in the Guillermo del Toro project.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jacob Elrodi to replace Andrew Garfield in 'Frankenstein'
Jacob Elrodi to replace Andrew Garfield in 'Frankenstein' | Image:Youtube screengrab
  • 2 min read
Netflix's upcoming film Frankenstein is one of the highly anticipated Netflix originals. In a new development, Jacob Elordi has stepped into the role of the iconic monster, taking over from Andrew Garfield who had to step down due to strike-related delays causing scheduling conflicts.

Cast of Frankenstein’s adaptation

The movie now casts Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Christian Convery playing pivotal roles. Deadline last year reported Oscar Isaac is set to portray Victor Frankenstein, with Mia Goth also joining the cast.

Jacob Elordi | Image: Instagram

What more do we know about Frankenstein’s adaptation?

The movie is in the capable hands of Guillermo del Toro who is writing, directing, and producing the movie. Collaborating with him is J. Miles Dale who is known for producing del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Based on Mary Shelley's classic novel, the storyline follows the brilliant yet egotistical scientist, Victor Frankenstein who conducts a monstrous experiment leading to the downfall of both creator and creation.

Del Toro has long harboured a desire to bring this iconic tale to the big screen, leaving the audience curious about whether the adaptation will be a period piece or set in modern times.

Image: Instagram/universalpictures

What do we know about Jacob Elordi?

Jacob Elordi, who is known for his recent roles in Saltburn and as Elvis Presley in Priscilla has been keeping busy with multiple awards-season films. Felix Kammerer recently starred in the Netflix Oscar winner All Quiet on the Western Front which gained recognition at last year's Oscars. Lars Mikkelsen is a familiar face on Netflix from The Witcher who has joined the ensemble. David Bradley on the other hand is a regular collaborator with del Toro and Christian Convery.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

