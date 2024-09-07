sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:21 IST, September 7th 2024

IC814 The Kandahar Hijack: Former RAW Chief Recalls Receiving ‘Desperate Calls’ From Ajit Doval

Ex-RAW Chief AS Dulat recalled the negotiations that happened in Kandahar and shared Taliban had no control. They were embarrassed and nervous during hijack.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from IC814: The Kandahar Hijack.
Image: X
