Published 11:21 IST, September 7th 2024
IC814 The Kandahar Hijack: Former RAW Chief Recalls Receiving ‘Desperate Calls’ From Ajit Doval
Ex-RAW Chief AS Dulat recalled the negotiations that happened in Kandahar and shared Taliban had no control. They were embarrassed and nervous during hijack.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from IC814: The Kandahar Hijack. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
11:21 IST, September 7th 2024