March 2024 is filled with a long slate of movies which are having a direct-to-OTT release. Check out this list of highly gearing up for a streaming premiere:-

Ae Watan Mere Watan on Prime

Set in the pre-independence era, Ae Watan Mere Watan will explore the story of Usha Mehta, who established an underground radio station in 1942 to plot against the Britishers. Featuring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, the film is slated to premiere on Prime Video on March 21.

Murder Mubarak on Netflix

Director Homi Adajania brings forth Murder Mubarak!, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's book "Club You To Death." The star-studded cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar. It will be released on Netflix on March 15.

Yatra 2 on Prime Video

This biographical film depicting the life of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is directed by Mahi V Raghav. Starring Mammootty and Jiiva in lead roles, the movie is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on March 8.

Damsel on Netflix

Damsel narrates the harrowing tale of a young woman trapped in a perilous marriage, ultimately facing the threat of a fire-breathing dragon. With a cast featuring Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, and Robin Wright, the film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 8.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour on Disney+

This Taylor Swift movie on Disney+ will offer viewers a glimpse into the pop icon's iconic concert, featuring performances of her hit songs. This version, set to release on March 15, will also include 'Cardigan' and four additional acoustic tracks.