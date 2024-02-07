Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 13:16 IST

Bhakshak Trailer Out: Bhumi Pednekar As Journalist Seeks Justice For Crimes Against Girls

Bhakshak Trailer featured Bhumi Pednekar in the role of a journalist, who is trying to unearth crime against little girls committed at a shelter home.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhakshak
Bhakshak | Image:Netflix
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bhakshak, starring Bhumi Pednekar, will make its OTT debut on Netflix on February 9. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Wednesday, January 31. It featured the lead actress in the role of a journalist, who is trying to unearth crimes against little girls at a shelter home. 

Bhakshak trailer hints at bone-chilling crime story 

The trailer opens in a room filled with several young girls. The reporter Vaishali Singh, played by Bhumi Pednekar, is informed by Sanjay Mishra's character that the girls are being sexually abused at their children shelter. The case becomes more ambiguous as politicians’ involvement is revealed. Even facing personal danger, Bhumi sets out on a quest to learn the truth about the events that have been reported.

Bhumi Pednekar about her portrayal of Vaishali Singh in Bhakshak

Talking about her role in Bhakshak, Bhumi said, “In my journey as an actor, I've always been drawn to clutter-breaking films that go beyond the conventional narrative. Bhakshak is also one such film, in fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like ‘Bhakshak’ and characters like Vaishali Singh that dare to tell these powerful narratives. I truly believe in the transformative potential of storytelling, and I am committed to choosing roles that not only push boundaries, and break stereotypes, but also ignite discussions that pave the way for meaningful change. Bhakshak is an important film and I can't wait to share our labour of love with audiences around the world.”

The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment production, helmed by Pulkit. In addition to Bhumi, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar also play pivotal roles in the movie. The film will be released on February 9 on Netflix.

 

 

 

 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:16 IST

