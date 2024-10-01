Published 16:02 IST, October 1st 2024
GOAT On OTT: When And Where To Watch Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Online
Following its successful run in theatres, Thalapathy Vijay's 68th film The GOAT is now preparing for its debut on OTT with Netflix on October 3.
Thalapathy Vijay's 68th film The GOAT is now preparing for its debut on OTT with Netflix on October 3. | Image: X
