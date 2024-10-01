sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:02 IST, October 1st 2024

GOAT On OTT: When And Where To Watch Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Online

Following its successful run in theatres, Thalapathy Vijay's 68th film The GOAT is now preparing for its debut on OTT with Netflix on October 3.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
14:54 IST, October 1st 2024