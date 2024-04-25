Advertisement

Kiran Rao's directorial debut, Laapataa Ladies, is finally up for its digital premiere. Though Rao's involvement in cinema over the past few years has been immense, Laaptaa Ladies is her only second film as a filmmaker after the 2010 film Dhobi Ghat. The film has been produced by her ex-husband Aamir Khan's production house in tow with Kiran Rao herself as well as Jyoti Deshpande.

Laapataa Ladies locks OTT release date

Kiran Rao saw through the theatrical release of her much-awaited directorial comeback film, Laapataa Ladies, on March 1 this year. The film had marked its official premiere the previous year, at the famed Toronto International Film Festival. The date for the same stood at September 8. Laapataa Ladies will now be making itself available to a wider audience, courtesy of its digital premiere.

As per a 123Telugu report, Laapataa Ladies is set to mark its digital debut on the streaming platform, Netflix. The date for the same has been set at April 26.

Advertisement

A look at Laapataa Ladies' box office report

As per media reports, Laapataa Ladies was mounted on a budget of ₹11 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections stand at ₹17.31 crores. The same report puts its worldwide collections at ₹23.25 crores. Reportedly, the digital rights for Laapataa Ladies has been sold for a sum of ₹20 crores. Incidentally, a few shows of Laapataa Ladies are still running in theatres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Lapaataa Ladies all about?

Mistaken identity in the hinterlands of India forms the primary premise of Kiran Rao's debut venture. A newly married man 'loses' his veiled wife on the train journey back home, taking along another similarly-clad bride. The film features an ensemble cast with Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Srivastav, and Pratibha Ranta in the lead. Ravi Kishan too holds a pivotal role in the film.