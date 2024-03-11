×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Main Atal Hoon On OTT: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Biographical Drama Set For Digital Streaming

Main Atal Hoon, originally released on January 19, is all set to make its OTT debut on March 14. Here's where to watch.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pankaj Tripathi in Main Atal Hoon
Pankaj Tripathi in Main Atal Hoon | Image:YouTube
  • 2 min read
Almost two months after its theatrical release, Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon is all set to stream online from March 14. The film is based on the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Where to watch Main Atal Hoon?

Main Atal Hoon, originally released on January 19, is all set to stream on ZEE5 from March 14. The film, directed by Ravi Jadhav, takes the audience to Atal Bihari's early life, career, and significant contributions to the nation's progress.

The film covers the three-time Prime Minister's contribution in leading India during challenging times including the Kargil War against Pakistan and the Pokhran nuclear tests. The Pankaj Tripathi starrer also reveals his struggles and relationships with friends and family.

What more do we know about Main Atal Hoon?

Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the film also stars Ekta Kaul as Rajkumari Kaul, Krishna Saajnani as a reporter, Rajesh Dubey as Nanaji Deshmukh, Ajay Purkar, Prasanna Ketkar, Salim Mulla as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Gauri Sukhtankar as Sushma Swaraj and Paula McGlynn as Sonia Gandhi among others.

The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under Bhanushali Studios and Legend Studios production companies. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹20 crore and collected ₹8.65 crore. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

