Updated March 7th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

Manjummel Boys OTT Release Buzz Picks Up Pace As Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark - Read Details

Manjummel Boys has been one of the most successful films of 2024. Amid the film's strong theatrical run, the audience have been waiting for its OTT release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
manjummel boys
manjummel boys | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Manjummel Boys has been running successfully in theatres after it released in theatres on February 22. The film opened to a decent response at the box office, but soon emerged as a sleeper hit due to good word of mouth and positive reviews. Manjummel Boys is not just doing well, but it has been smashing box office records one after the other. Manjummel Boys has become the highest grossing Malayalam movie of 2024 and has brought a relief to the Kerala theatres. As the success of the film is remarkable, netizens have been waiting for the OTT release of Manjummel Boys.

Manjummel Boys OTT release

Manjummel Boys has been one of the most successful films of 2024. Amid the film's strong theatrical run, the audience have been waiting for the OTT release of Manjummel Boys. As per a report by Filmibeat, Manjummel Boys will make its digital debut in the second week of April on Disney+ Hotstar. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

A still from Manjummel Boys | Image; X

 

The gripping survival thriller Manjummel Boys has reached an impressive milestone, grossing more than Rs 100 crore worldwide. As of March 5, the film's 13th day in theaters, its creators proudly announced that it had surpassed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

A still from Manjummel Boys | Image; X

 

Plot of Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is based on a true event that occurred in 2006 and tells the story of a group of friends from Kochi. They eagerly plan a trip to Kodaikanal for some well-deserved fun and relaxation. However, their plans are disrupted when one of them becomes trapped inside the Guna Caves. The film follows their journey as they deal with this unexpected challenge, delving into themes of friendship, resilience, and the unpredictable nature of fate.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

