×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Sundaram Master On OTT: When, Where To Watch Harsha Chemudu's Telugu Comedy Drama

Sundaram Master hit the theatres on February 15. The film was well received at the box office with an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sundaram Master
Sundaram Master | Image:Sundaram Master
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sundaram Master which marked the leading role debut of popular comedian Harsha Chemudu created a special place in the audience's hearts with an IMDb rating of 8.5/10. After having a successful run in theatres, the film is all set to make its digital debut.

Where to watch Sundaram Master online?

Harsha Chemudu's film which is famously known as Viva Harsha is all set to stream on Aha from March 28. The film directed by debutant Kalyan Santhosh also stars actor Divya Sripada in the leading role. The comedy-drama also features Balakrishna Neelakantapu, and Bhadram among others in supporting roles.

Advertisement

The film is jointly produced by Ravi Teja and Sudheer Kumar Kurra under the banners RT Teamworks and GoalDen Media, respectively. Music composer Sricharan Pakala has composed music for the film.

Advertisement

What is Sundaram Master all about?

The Telugu comedy-drama revolves around an English teacher Sundar Rao who arrives in the village of Miryalametta with a hidden agenda. How the villagers react to him and the outcome of his mission are central mysteries of the film.

Advertisement

The film was unveiled by Ravi Teja in 2023 and on February 15, megastar Chiranjeevi launched the trailer of the film. The film released in theatres eight days later on  February 23. 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
European pet food business

Advent, CVC collab

5 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya

MI's record in openers

6 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

7 minutes ago
IMF

China faces fork in roa d

9 minutes ago
Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

R.K.S Bhadauria Joins BJP

11 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Bus Falls Into Gorge , Kills 2

Maharashtra: Bus Falls

22 minutes ago
Reserve Bank of India

RBI's special audit

31 minutes ago
Indian Economy

India's policy reforms

31 minutes ago
IL&FS

IL&FS seek NCLAT approval

32 minutes ago
Barboza's double strike earns full points for Delhi FC

Delhi FC beats FC Gokulam

37 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

Gill on MSD and Rohit

40 minutes ago
accident

Rampur Accident

40 minutes ago
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi Spotted

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel's Day Out

an hour ago
Tovino Thomas

Tovino's Action Sequence

an hour ago
Poland's fighter jets intercepts Russian missile

Poland vs Russia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News7 hours ago

  5. MS Dhoni's comic realization of not being the CSK captain anymore in IPL

    Sports 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo