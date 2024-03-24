Advertisement

Sundaram Master which marked the leading role debut of popular comedian Harsha Chemudu created a special place in the audience's hearts with an IMDb rating of 8.5/10. After having a successful run in theatres, the film is all set to make its digital debut.

Where to watch Sundaram Master online?

Harsha Chemudu's film which is famously known as Viva Harsha is all set to stream on Aha from March 28. The film directed by debutant Kalyan Santhosh also stars actor Divya Sripada in the leading role. The comedy-drama also features Balakrishna Neelakantapu, and Bhadram among others in supporting roles.

The film is jointly produced by Ravi Teja and Sudheer Kumar Kurra under the banners RT Teamworks and GoalDen Media, respectively. Music composer Sricharan Pakala has composed music for the film.

What is Sundaram Master all about?

The Telugu comedy-drama revolves around an English teacher Sundar Rao who arrives in the village of Miryalametta with a hidden agenda. How the villagers react to him and the outcome of his mission are central mysteries of the film.

The film was unveiled by Ravi Teja in 2023 and on February 15, megastar Chiranjeevi launched the trailer of the film. The film released in theatres eight days later on February 23.