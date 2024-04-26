Updated April 26th, 2024 at 18:10 IST
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke On OTT: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali's Film Set To Stream 11 Months After Release
Last year's release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan turned out to be a sleeper hit. The movie collected over ₹100 crore after its nearly three-months-long theatrical run. However, despite being a bonafide hit, the rom-com did not see a digital release. Meanwhile, it seems like the movie will finally land on streaming service Jio Cinema next month.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to stream on OTT in May?
Reportedly, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be available for streaming on OTT next month. It hit the big screens last year in June. This makes it a window of around 11 months between its theatrical and OTT release, which could very well be one of the longest for any Hindi film. Details around the reason behind its OTT release delay are not known. Last year, movies like Bhediya and The Kerala Story also witnessed a long delay in their streaming debut but finally found their way on OTT.
Commercially speaking, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is also one of the biggest hits of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's career. Apart from movie business, the film received critical praise as well. It seems like those who did not get a chance to see the film in cinema halls will finally get to watch it from the comfort of their homes next month.
What is Zara Hatke Zara Bachke about?
The logline of the movie reads, "Kapil and Somya are a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get a divorce one fine day. Things don't go as planned as their family gets to know of it, and thus begins a comedy of errors." Apart from Vicky and Sara, the movie also stars Sushmita Mukherjee, Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Srishti Rindani and others. It is directed by Laxman Utekar, who is also directing Vicky's next Chhava.
