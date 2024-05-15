Advertisement

Finally, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited series Panchayat Season 3, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in the lead. It is a captivating trailer offering a glimpse of politics, rivalry and romance in Phulera. The new season, spanning eight episodes, is packed with humour and drama.

What will happen when Bhushan joins hands with MLA Chandra Kishore Singh?

The trailer shows familiar characters facing new challenges and conflicts when Bhushan (played by Durgesh Kumar) decides to join hands with MLA Chandra Kishore Singh (played by Pankaj Jha) to seek revenge on Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir), Manju Devi (Neena) and Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra). The clip stars Abhishek, who had resigned from his post as Panchayat Secretary, being informed that his plea has been cancelled. He decides to come back but decides to not get involved in local politics and focus on his studies for better career opportunities.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

However, with a new problem knocking on the doors of Manju Devi risking her position as Pradhan, Abhishek gets pulled back into the murky politics. The trailer also shows Abhishek's growing affection for Rinki. Will Abhishek break free from village politics to chase his dreams? Watch the series to know.

Being part of this show has been an absolute honor for me: Jitendra Kumar

Opening up about his experience working on the project, Jitendra said that he feels honoured to be part of the show. "It’s because of Panchayat that today I am a household name," he added. He called himself lucky to work with veteran actors such as Neena Gupta and Raghubir and added that they helped him to grow as an actor.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

Neena Gupta, on the other hand, shared that shooting for the third season was like a "homecoming" for her. She shared that the upcoming season is "amazing" even though the characters are from rural areas, their beliefs, struggles, and how they deal with them are so relatable. "What's great about Panchayat is that it stays true to a simple village life and the narrative puts the spotlight on the main challenges in each season," she concluded.

Helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series is slated to stream on Prime Video from May 28.