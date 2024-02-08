Advertisement

Rohit Shetty is currently inching closer to the debut of his upcoming series Indian Police Force. Ever since the ambitious project's announcement, there has been immense conjecture regarding the storyline of the series and if it will at any point coincide with Shetty's rampantly popular Cop Universe. The director appears to have finally addressed the pressing question.

Is Indian Police Force a part of the Cop Universe?



During a Pinkvilla Masterclass, Rohit Shetty directly addressed a query regarding a potential crossover between Indian Police Force and his existing cinematic Cop Universe. For context, the Cop Universe comprises of films Singham, Singham Returns, Sooryavanshi and Simmba. Not wanting to give away the hook of the show, Shetty reserved his response to a "Let’s see how it goes. I won’t tell my plans right now."

The director was also questioned about future seasons of Indian Police Force. To this Shetty acknowledged how he had to cater to audience demand. He said, 'Now it has to be done.'

Rohit Shetty says his brand of cinema is like a 'local delicacy'



Affirming faith in his unique brand of cinema, Rohit Shetty essentially referred to his films as projects every leading actor strongly considers being a part of. Comparing his work to the charm of local delicacies, he further categorised his films as a 'must-try' for actors.

A translation of what he said reads, 'Everyone will come and go, but it will remain, just like your local vada pav vendor. I am like that, everyone wants to take a ride past in their car, but tasting that local delicacy is a must...So I’m that kind of a guy, my films are like that...' Indian Police Force will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 19.