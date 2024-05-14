Advertisement

The resounding success of the Dune franchise has prompted a prequel, in the form of a series, being mounted. Inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson's novel, Sisterhood of Dune, the series had been commissioned way back in 2019. Already boasting a star-studded cast, Tabu has now affirmatively joined the lineup.

Tabu cast in Dune: Prophecy



As per an exclusive Variety report, Tabu has officially been brought on board in lieu of essaying a meaty role, in Dune: Prophecy. Dune: Prophecy, earlier titled, Dune: The Sisterhood, will see Tabu take up the recurring keynote role of Sister Francesca.

An excerpt from the report describes Tabu's Sister Francesca as, "Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital." If timely released, Dune: Prophecy will mark the third installment in the uber-successful Dune franchise.

What is Dune: Prophecy about?



The Variety report in question, asserts the world of Dune: Prophecy, as set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, essayed by Timothee Chalamet in the two released franchise films thus far. The prequel more specifically, will follow "two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

Besides Tabu, Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin hold pivotal roles in the series. The series has additionally also undergone quite the overhaul, prompted by several showrunner changes as well as a complete creative reset in 2023. Alison Schapker is currently serving as showrunner and executive producer. Anna Foerster has not only executive produced the show but also directed multiple episodes, including the first.