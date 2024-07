Published 19:39 IST, July 15th 2024

Euphoria 3 Shoot Set To Commence In 2025 After 3 Years Delay, Zendaya And Sydney Sweeney To Return

Production on Season 3 of the HBO drama "Euphoria" is set to start in January 2025, with the main cast, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi.