Updated April 1st, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Game Of Thrones Creators Reveal Their Favourite Character Deaths From The Show

Game Of Thrones creators were recently asked to name their favourite character deaths from the show. They revealed they were thrilled to kill the villains.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Game Of Thrones villians
Game Of Thrones villians | Image:HBO
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Game of Thrones was popular for the sudden deaths of several fan-favourite characters. In a recent interview, the show's creators, D B Weiss and David Benioff, were asked to name their favourite character deaths. The showrunners reveal they were the most thrilled to get a chance to kill off the most hated villains in the series.

D B Weiss on his favourite death in GoT

During a new episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Weiss and Benioff were asked about their favourite character deaths. “With 'Thrones', there was so much killing of good guys and we finally got to really kill both Joffrey in season four and Ramsay Bolton in season six. It was fun to go back to the old-fashioned joys of just killing off a really bad guy. … It felt like it was balancing the scales a little,” Weiss said.

In Memoriam: Top 5 'Game of Thrones' Deaths From Season 4 - ABC News

 

Joffrey, played by Jack Gleeson, died after drinking poisoned wine, at the hands of Lady Olenna Tyrell and Lord Petyr Baelish. On the other hand, when Jon Snow (Kit Harington) beats him in a one-on-one fight, Ramsay -- essayed by Iwan Rheon -- is taken prisoner and eaten by his hungry hounds as Sophie Turner's Sansa watches.

David Benioff on satisfying the death of Ramsay Bolton

Benioff said he was particularly happy when Turner nailed the shot where she had to react to Ramsay as he was being devoured by the canines.

“For me, at the end of Battle of Bastards, when Sophie sticks the hounds on the Bastard (Ramsay), she doesn’t walk away. You don’t really see the death. You see some of it in the background, but you don’t really see the death. But what you do see is Sophie or Sansa’s smile,” he recalled.

Ramsay Bolton is Dead, Finally. You're going to die tomorrow, Lord… | by T. A. Alston | Medium

 

Benioff said it was a one-shot scene and had to film it seven-eight times until Turner did it perfectly. “It was just that feeling of — that’s so epic. Sophie was so good. When she got that shot, I felt like I can now die happy,” he added.

Weiss and Benioff are currently promoting their new Netflix series, 3 Body Problem, for which they have collaborated with Alexander Woo.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published April 1st, 2024 at 19:23 IST

