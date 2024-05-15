Advertisement

Taha Shah Badussha appears to have finally had his breakthrough, featuring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. For those that missed him, the actor essayed the role of Nawab Tajdar Baloch. The actor however, has not forgotten his days of struggle. He recently opened up about the time he was scammed out of money after being promised high-ranking auditions.

When Taha Shah Badussha was scammed in the name of an audition



In a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, Taha Shah Badussha opened up about having to literally pay his way into auditions. The average going cost for the same was anywhere between ₹4000 to ₹10,000. However, there were a handful of occasions, when the actor ended up being a victim of fraud.

He said, "Before landing Yash Raj, I would attend up to eight auditions daily. Many times, I had to pay for auditions, typically ranging from Rs 4000-10,000. I fell victim to scams 3-4 times, where money was taken from me and the entire office vanished the following day."

Taha Shah Badussha opens up about his casting woes



Taha has also been candid about his hunger to network, which promises him a better chance at landing more lucrative roles. The actor further shared how he practically lives off his calendar, perpetually following up on the result of his auditions. Taha also dished out some advice to aspiring actors, telling them cold calling is as effective a method to network, as it gets.

He said, "I live on my calendar. If I had called a person, I would make sure I call him, her again after two weeks. I have thousands of names on my calendar. I would make 40 calls each day. Cold calling is the best discipline anybody should go through." Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.