Advertisement

Manisha Koirala, along with Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal and Richa Chaddha headlines the recent web series Heeramandi. Debuted on Netflix on May 1, the series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and marks the comeback of the 53-year-old actress to the industry. Manisha has been battling cancer and has now penned a note on shooting for the series while struggling with the disease.

Manisha Koirala says she was plagued with anxiety and doubts

On May 12, Manisha Koirala took to her Instagram account to pen a note of gratitude for Heeramandi for giving her a second life in cinema. The actress marvelled at the fact that her life ‘flowered’ after turning 50 and being diagnosed with cancer. She shared two reasons for the same.

First, she credited the boom of OTT for giving actresses the well-deserved opportunity for good work. She wrote, “I am overjoyed that I’m not stuck playing insignificant peripheral roles, thanks to OTT platforms and changing audience profiles. Finally, female actors, technicians, and other professionals have started getting the long overdue and well-deserved good quality of work and respect in a professional environment. I am fortunate to be a part of this evolving era.”

Secondly, the actress recalled coping with her battle with cancer while shooting for the series. She shared, “Today when I am receiving so many accolades, I can’t help but remember the doubts and anxiety that plagued me when I was about to start shooting. Still recovering from the dreaded C, would my body be strong enough to deal with the intense shooting schedules, heavy costumes, and jewellery, and perform a role requiring so much nuance and effortless effort?”

Manisha Koirala pens an inspiring note on never giving up

On the same note, the actress particularly mentioned the scene where she could be seen sitting under the fountain. She recalled being immersed in the water for 12 hours. She wrote, “Even though I was beyond exhaustion by the end of the shoot, I felt a deep happiness within my heart. My body had taken the stress and remained resilient. I knew I had passed a critical physical test.”

Manisha Koirala in Heeramandi | Image: Instagram

Concluding the note, the actress wrote, “To you, who think your time has come and gone, whether it’s due to age, illness or any setback, never give up! You never know what could be waiting for you around the bend!” Diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, Manisha underwent treatment in New York.