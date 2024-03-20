Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video announced 69 titles on March 19 as a part of their slate of upcoming films and web series on the platform. Among the many highly anticipated films and shows, they also unveiled the first look of Mirzapur Season 3. Although the video announcing the slate of new titles included visuals from a variety of series and films, it only showed a few seconds of the upcoming season of Mirzapur.

Mirzapur 3's first look out

Mirzapur premiered in 2018. The second season of the hit series released in 2020. Now, nearly three-and-a-half years later, the third season of the show has been officially announced. In the first look video unveiled durig the March 19 event, Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya asks the audience, "Bhool toh nahi gaye humein? (Did you forget us?)." Apart from Tripathi, the clip also featured Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi, who were all present at the event for the announcement of Mirzapur season 3.

The cast members enacted a short act where Pankaj Tripathi, along with his co-stars, "kidnapped" host Manoj Bajpayee during the event, forcing him to reveal the Mirzapur 3 release date. Ali Fazal also delivered his iconic dialogue, “Shuru majboori main kiye the par ab maza aa raha hai”, sending the audiene into a frenzy.

Prime Video's clip also included snippets from the second season of Paatal Lok, Bandish Bandits, and other web series.

About Mirzapur

Set in Mirzapur, the series follows the formidable Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, and his power-hungry son Munna. Their world collides with that of Ramakant Pandit, an upright lawyer, and his sons Guddu and Bablu, resulting in a chain of events that tests loyalties and fuels rivalries.