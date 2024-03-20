×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

Mirzapur 3 First Look Out: Pankaj Tripathi Is Back As Kaleen Bhaiya

Mirzapur 3 cast members Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Vijay Varma recently attended the Prime Video event to unveil the first look of the series.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mirzapur 3
Mirzapur 3 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video announced 69 titles on March 19 as a part of their slate of upcoming films and web series on the platform. Among the many highly anticipated films and shows, they also unveiled the first look of Mirzapur Season 3. Although the video announcing the slate of new titles included visuals from a variety of series and films, it only showed a few seconds of the upcoming season of Mirzapur.

Mirzapur 3's first look out

Mirzapur premiered in 2018. The second season of the hit series released in 2020. Now, nearly three-and-a-half years later, the third season of the show has been officially announced. In the first look video unveiled durig the March 19 event, Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya asks the audience, "Bhool toh nahi gaye humein? (Did you forget us?)." Apart from Tripathi, the clip also featured Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi, who were all present at the event for the announcement of Mirzapur season 3. 

The cast members enacted a short act where Pankaj Tripathi, along with his co-stars, "kidnapped" host Manoj Bajpayee during the event, forcing him to reveal the Mirzapur 3 release date. Ali Fazal also delivered his iconic dialogue, “Shuru majboori main kiye the par ab maza aa raha hai”, sending the audiene into a frenzy.

Advertisement

Prime Video's clip also included snippets from the second season of Paatal Lok, Bandish Bandits, and other web series.

About Mirzapur

Set in Mirzapur, the series follows the formidable Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, and his power-hungry son Munna. Their world collides with that of Ramakant Pandit, an upright lawyer, and his sons Guddu and Bablu, resulting in a chain of events that tests loyalties and fuels rivalries. 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder

a minute ago
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka-Nick In Ayodhya

2 minutes ago
Pat Cummins

Ashwin on Cummins

5 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un's new tank

7 minutes ago
TANCET Result 2024 date announced

TANCET result date out

7 minutes ago
Kanhaiya Kumar with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

CPI Gets Begusarai

8 minutes ago
Ilaiyaraaja

Dhanush As Ilaiyaraaja

10 minutes ago
Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey

Sargun-Ravi Spotted

11 minutes ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In White Saree

13 minutes ago
Metro Rail Security Staff Makes Lewd Gesture At Woman Passenger in Bengaluru

Lewd Gesture At Woman

14 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Haircare Tips For Holi

15 minutes ago
pak

Pakistan, IMF

17 minutes ago
Domestic natural gas prices slashed

Reducing LNG Dependence

17 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

18 minutes ago
Apples

Hormone Balancing Foods

19 minutes ago
Rinku Singh vs Mitchell Starc

Rinku Singh vs Starc

20 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

20 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder Case

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo