Nehha Pendse has made quite the impact when it comes to television with her past few acting stints. One of her most popular works thus far, has been the Indian sitcom May I Come In Madam? The show however, which had seen through much of its second season, has now abruptly been cancelled. Pendse has now reacted to the same.

Nehha Pendse addresses May I Come In Madam being taken off air



In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nehha Pendse addressed May I Come In Madam? going off air. Though the actress herself did not know the reason the show was cancelled, despite having a successful second season, she appears to have more or less reconciled with the same, saying, "that's life".

She said, "We recently went off air. And the response was good in all honesty. I don’t know exactly what went wrong because the channel was also happy with the second season. But I guess they just have certain policies and things and we had to go off air. But it happened in a very friendly and amicable manner. I, obviously, felt bad that we went off air but then, that’s life."

Nehha Pendse reflects on working across film and television



Nehha Pendse has built an experimental career across the mediums of film as well as television. The actress recently reflected on how the approach to work in both is rather different from one another. Calling the medium of television like a "mill" in demand, she describes films as being more nuance-oriented besides being a "short-term commitment".

She said, "I am comfortable in both the mediums. But obviously, when you are doing television, you have to let go of a lot of nuances. It’s like a mill and you just have to keep on delivering. That’s not the case with films. Films are a short-term commitment. There is a lot more nuance, performances and everything is nuanced. So that all you miss out when you are doing television but that’s the nature of the medium and you have to respect it."