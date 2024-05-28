Advertisement

Panchayat is all set to return with its 3rd season. New season will premiere on May 28. Meanwhile, director Deepak Kumar Mishra said there are at least two more seasons in the pipeline for the popular comedy-drama series and the team has already started work on the fourth installment. The confirmation comes as exciting news for the fans of the series which premiered in 2020, followed by a second season in 2022.

Deepak Mishra on extending Panchayat beyond season 3

Panchayat stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar and Sanvikaa. "We have started writing season four. For us, generally there's no break between two seasons. The third season is over and we have written three to four episodes of the show. So far, we have thought about making season four and five. For season four, we have a clear idea, and there is a broader idea for season five," director Deepak Kumar Mishra told PTI.

What's Panchayat about?

Panchayat revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate, who for lack of a better job option, takes up the post of a secretary of a panchayat office in Phulera, a fictional remote village in Uttar Pradesh. Panchayat became an instant hit with the viewers when it premiered in 2020 and its second season also garnered overwhelming response upon its 2022 premiere.

The third season of Panchayat will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.