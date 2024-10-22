Published 20:10 IST, October 22nd 2024
What is The POCSO Case Against Ekta And Shobha Kapoor For ALT Balaji Web Series Gandi Baat?
What is The POCSO Case?: Owners of ALT Balaji Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha have landed in legal trouble over the 2021 web series Gandi Baat.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
What is POCSO Case for which Ekta Kapoor has been booked? | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:34 IST, October 22nd 2024