Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani can't keep calm as her favourite social media influencer is back after many years. The Union Minister took to her Instagram story to share a video of influencer Anu Menon, famously known as Lola Kutty.

What did Smriti Irani say about Lola Kutty's return?

Sharing a video of VJ turned comedian turned influencer on her Instagram Story, Smriti Irani wrote, "The most influential influencer influencing influencers influencing an influential generation."

In the shared video, Lola Kutty could be seen complaining about not being invited to Lollapalooza despite the show being ‘named after her name’.