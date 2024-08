Published 02:35 IST, August 27th 2024

Surya's Saturday: Makers Mark 3-Day Release Countdown With Nani, SJ Suryah's Face-Off In New Poster

Superstar Nani gears up for his next action-packed film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya. Buzz builds as the latest poster is released.