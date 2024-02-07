Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 01:10 IST

After Jailer Success, Rajinikanth And Nelson To Reunite For The Sequel? Here's What We Know

Rajinikanth and Nelson collaborated last year for the blockbuster hit film Jailer, which created a wave at the box office.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jailer Movie Review
Jailer Movie Review | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jailer was one of the blockbuster hit films of 2023, starring Rajinikanth. The film not just earned a whopping amount at the box office, but also brought the lost glory of the superstar. Now, reports are doing the rounds that director Nelson has begun working on the script of Jailer 2.

Is Nelson working on Jailer 2?

According to a report in Kollywood film circles, Nelson has begun working on the script of Jailer 2. The superstar is busy with the shoot of Vettaiyan, directed by T.J. Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame and is expected to start the filming soon after the director completes the script.

(A poster of Jailer | Image: Instagram)

The film opened to positive response and grossed an estimated ₹95 crore worldwide of which ₹52 crore crore was from India. The film's lifetime earnings at the worldwide box office stands at Rs 600 crores.

Speaking about the film, Nelson said, "Jailer is extremely special to me; I had Rajinikanth sir to elevate the story with his signature acting style, and had superstars from the Indian film industry – Mohanlal sir, Shiva Rajkumar sir, and Jackie Shroff sir – to add their magical touch to this mass entertainer. We are excited for audiences across the globe to now enjoy this action drama, anytime and anywhere, from their homes.”

What's next for Rajinikanth

Last year, the superstar announced his 170th film on his social media handle. Produced by Subaskaran, and directed by TJ Gnanavel with music by Anirudh Ravichander, who is currently basking in the success of his recent releases the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer and the Jawan.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 23:50 IST

