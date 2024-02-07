Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 11:27 IST

After The Greatest Of All Time, Thalapathy Vijay To Work With RRR Producer?

Thalapathy Vijay gears up for another exciting project. Speculations are buzzing about Vijay joining hands with DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainment.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tamil cinema enthusiasts are in for a treat as Thalapathy Vijay gears up for another exciting project. Speculations are buzzing about Vijay joining hands with DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainment, the powerhouse behind the Oscar-winning global blockbuster RRR. Although an official confirmation is pending, fans are eager to witness the magic this collaboration might unfold.

 

Vijay's tradition of secrecy unveiled

Known for his discreet approach to film announcements, Thalapathy Vijay is expected to keep details about his upcoming ventures under wraps until the completion of his current endeavour titled The Greatest Of All Time. This strategy aligns with his focus on one project at a time, maintaining a strategic silence until the opportune moment.

What do we know about Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT?

Directed and written by Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest Of All Time has been shrouded in mystery. While speculations suggest it could be a remake of the Hollywood science-fiction film Gemini Man, the filmmakers have neither confirmed nor denied these rumours. The first-look posters, revealing Vijay in a dual avatar, have only intensified the anticipation surrounding the project.

 

One of the highlights of The Greatest Of All Time is Venkat Prabhu's casting choices, bringing together stars from '90s Tamil cinema. Alongside Vijay, the film features a stellar ensemble cast including Prabhudeva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prasanth, Laila, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Amir, Yogi Babu, and VTV Ganesh. This lineup has piqued the interest of fans eager to see their favourite stars on the silver screen once again.

The Greatest Of All Time marks the first collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a dual role in the film, which as per speculations are father and son. Earlier last year, the actor and director were seen heading to Los Angeles, California.

The film is produced by Archana Kalpathi and Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner of AGS Entertainment. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film while Siddhartha Nuni has captured the story in his lens. Venkat Raajen serves as the editor on the film.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published January 31st, 2024 at 11:27 IST

