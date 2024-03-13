×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 12:24 IST

Aishwarya Rajinikanth Talks About Ex-Husband Dhanush For The First Time After Divorce

Lal Salaam director Aishwarya Rajinikanth brought up her ex-husband Dhanush' name while discussing Anirudh Ravichander's musical career.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush
Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush | Image:X
Aishwarya Rajinikanth made a rare mention of her ex-husband, actor Dhanush, during a recent interview. The Lal Salaam director was married to Dhanush for nearly 20 years. However, in a joint statement released in January 2022, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced their split. Recently, Aishwarya mentioned Dhanush for the first time after more than two years since their divorce. The filmmaker brought up his name while discussing Anirudh Ravichander's musical career.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Rajinikanth | Image: X

 

Aishwarya Rajinikanth talks about Dhanush for the first time after divorce

During the interview, Aishwarya Rajinikanth was asked about providing Anirudh Ravichander with a platform to make his musical debut. Aishwarya directed the musician's debut film, 3. Dhanush and Shruti Haasan played the lead roles in the movie. Anirudh composed the viral track Why This Kolaveri Di, as well as other hit songs from the album. Although the film was hers, Aishwarya stated that Dhanush deserves credit for launching Anirudh's music career.

Speaking in Tamil, Aishwarya Rajinikanth said, "I am happy (that he has become one of the most sought-after music director). However, his entry into the film industry has no connection with me. He is my cousin but his musical talents were recognised by Dhanush. He encouraged him to compose the songs of 3. His entry into the cinema industry was fully because of Dhanush."

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush | Image: X

 

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush's relationship

It wasn't love at first sight for Dhanush and Aishwarya. In fact, when Dhanush met Aishwarya, he was already a well-known actor, and the two fell in love over time. In 2003, Dhanush was promoting his film Kadhal Konden in a theatre where Aishwarya was also a guest. Aishwarya, Rajinikanth's eldest daughter, admired Dhanush's performance in the film and sent him flowers the next day.

Dhanush was 23 years old when he married Aishwarya, who was only 21. Their wedding was a lavish affair in Chennai. Few people know that Dhanush is part of a film family. The actor is the son of director Kasthuri Raja.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 12:24 IST

