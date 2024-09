Published 19:13 IST, September 13th 2024

Ajith Kumar Buys Porsche Worth ₹3.5 Crore Two Months After Adding ₹9 Crore Ferrari To His Portfolio

After purchasing a one-of-a-kind Ferrari SF90 Stradale in July, Ajith Kumar added the expensive Porsche 911 GT3 RS to his exquisite car collection.