After being admitted to a hospital in Chennai on March 6, actor Ajith Kumar returned home on Saturday afternoon. Earlier this week, the Tamil actor had a minor surgical surgery to treat a bulging nerve. He has returned home to recuperate and is now doing well.

Ajith Kumar’s wife assures of his health

Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini reassured fans that her husband was doing well, allaying their concerns regarding his health. She wrote on social media platforms, “He is fine.”

An industry tracker Laxmi Kanth has previously revealed that Ajith was hospitalised on Wednesday, March 6. Quoting Ajith's manager, Kanth shared that the reports regarding the operation of a brain tumour are untrue. During the regular health checkup, doctors diagnosed that nerves were weak below the ear and the treatment for it was completed within half an hour.

Further, it was mentioned that the actor has been shifted to a regular ward, where he will be under observation for a day and if everything goes well, he will be discharged either tonight or tomorrow, March 9, morning.

What’s next for Ajith Kumar?

Ajith is scheduled to star in VidaaMuyarchi, which is being directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Lyca Productions is providing the film's financial backing, which would mark Ajith and the director's first joint venture. Arjun Sarja, Arjun Das, and Trisha are also featured in the movie. The makers have kept the major information under wraps, including the release date.