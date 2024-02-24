Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran is creating a heavy buzz on the internet after the makers unveiled the teaser. Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. Now, in an interview, the director Rajkumar spills the beans about the actress' character in the film.

Rajkumar Periasamy reveals Sai Pallavi's first reaction to her character

During an interview, Rajkumar revealed that Sai Pallavi's role is challenging just like Sivakarthikeyan. He added that some crucial scenes between Pallavi and Siva are yet to be shot. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, who is producing the project, is happy with the current output and revealed how he approached the actress to cast her in the film.

(A file photo of Sai Pallavi | Image: Instagram)

“I know how she works, and she is very choosy. I didn't give her a script first, rather I gave her a synopsis. I know her for a long time now, but that does not mean she'll just accept it if I offer her a script," the director said.

(A file photo of Sai Pallavi | Image: Instagram)

He continued that Sai Pallavi looked for characters when she was approached with the film, so when she read the synopsis and the screenplay, the actress responded positively. She asked the director to meet her where she cleared her doubts and came on board.

Sai Pallavi studies the scene and nails the job: Rajkumar Periasamy

Spilling more details about her character, the director said there are several challenging elements for her character in the film. Maximum scenes have been shot including the complex ones which turned out to be easy when she faced the camera. Praising the actress, the director said that Pallavi studies the scene like what happens before, what happens after, the emotions and more.

(A poster of Amaran | Image: Instagram)

"She turns the conditions into favorable ones for her to act in, and then she nails the job. And she is very fast. It is possible to shoot even six scenes in a single day with her. She is very fast in changing costumes for her scenes as well,” the director concluded.

The upcoming action war drama is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India. The digital rights have been bagged by Netflix.

