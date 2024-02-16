English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Amaran: Sivakarthikeyan Represents Rashtriya Rifles, Fights For Kashmir In SK21

On the eve of Sivakarthikeyan's birthday, the makers of SK21 shared the title teaser of the film. The Tamil action drama is titled Amaran & is based in Kashmir.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sivakarthikeyan
Sivakarthikeyan | Image:Sivakarthikeyan
Sivakarthikeyan, who is currently busy shooting for his 23rd project with filmmaker AR Murugadoss, recently shared the title teaser of his film SK21. The official X handle of Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International shared the title teaser of the film at 5 PM on February 16.

Sivakarthikeyan's SK21 Gets A Title

On the eve of Ayalaan star Sivakarthikeyan's birthday, the makers of SK21 shared a glimpse of his film. In the film, the actor plays the role of an army officer, representing Rashtriya Rifles. The actor can be seen dealing with the terrorism in Kashmir.  

What do we know about SK21?

SK21 is said to be an upcoming Tamil-language action drama film. It is written and directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and producer under Kamal Haasan's production banner -- Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India. Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in an action avatar. The film also stars actors Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Ajaey Naga Raaman, and Mir Salman among others.    

What's more for Sivakarthikeyan?

Sivakarthikeyan, who is currently basking in the success of Ayalaan, began the shoot of his 23rd project with Darbar famed filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The film will also star actress Rukmini. Anirudh Ravichander will provide music for the film.

 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

