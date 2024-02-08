Advertisement

Nayanthara's film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food has landed in legal trouble. An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed in Omti Police Station in Jabalpur district under sections 153-A and 34 against actor Nayanthara, film director Nilesh Krishnaa, and one other person for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, City SP Pankaj Mishra informed, reported ANI. The film reportedly makes controversial remarks about Lord Ram.

A still from Annapoorani | Image: YouTube screengrab

Multiple FIRs in Mumbai against Annapoorani team

Meanwhile, multiple FIRs have also been filed in Maharashtra’s Thane district, Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station in South Mumbai and Oshiwara police station over allegations that certain scenes in Nayanthara's Annapoorani have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The movie has been removed from Netflix.



Annapoorani makers issue an apology

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur filed an FIR against Nayanthara and others involved in the film after receiving a complaint from the Hindu Sewa Parishad. A complaint was also filed against the film in Mumbai, but the Mumbai Police Department stated that no FIR had yet been registered.

Annapoorani poster | Image: IMDb

Following the backlash, the film's co-producers, Zee Studios, apologised and promised to remove controversial scenes from the film and release an edited version later.

"We as co-producers of the film had no intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and Brahmin communities and would like to hereby apologise for the inconvenience and hurt caused to the sentiments of the respective communities," they stated in its apology letter.

Advertisement

Zee Studios issue a statement | Image: Shriraj Nair/X

Annapoorani removed from OTT

Days after Annapoorani made its Netflix debut, an FIR (First Information Report) was filed against the film and key stakeholders by Ramesh Solanki, the founder of the Hindu IT cell. Solanki claims that the movie offends Hindu religious sentiments, prompting legal action against actors Nayanthara and Jai, writer-director Nilesh Krishna, producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran, and Punit Goenka, Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel, and Netflix India's head, Monika Shergill.

In response to the legal proceedings, Netflix has taken the step of removing Annapoorani from its platform. The streaming giant's decision comes as a result of the FIR and the allegations of religious insensitivity.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)

