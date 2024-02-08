Advertisement

Annapoorani starring Nayanthara in the lead role has landed in a legal trouble as a section of the audience expressed offense over scenes believed to promote love jihad and allegedly hurt religious sentiments. The film, initially released theatrically on December 1, faced further backlash after streaming on Netflix from December 29. Amid the legal allegations, actress Parvathy Thiruvothu took to her social media handle to address the issue.

Parvathy Thiruvothu's reaction to Annapoorani controversy

Parvathy Thiruvothu weighed in on the controversy through her Instagram stories, expressing concern about a "dangerous precedent" being set by censorship. She criticised the decision, stating that it could lead to a stifling environment where creative expression is curtailed.

She wrote, "A dangerous precedent being set. Censoring left right and 'centre' until we won't be allowed to breathe."

FIR filed against Nayanthara's film Annapoorani

The controversy escalated as police in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, registered an FIR against Nayanthara and others involved in the film based on a complaint by the Hindu Sewa Parishad. Similar complaints were filed in Mumbai, although the Mumbai Police stated that no FIR had been registered at that point, reported ANI.

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food revolves around Nayanthara's character, Annapoorani, who hails from a conservative Brahmin family and aspires to become India’s top chef. The plot includes challenges she faces, such as cooking and consuming meat.

In response to the controversy, Zee Studios issued an apology, assuring that controversial scenes would be removed, and an edited version of the film would be released later. "We as co-producers of the film had no intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and Brahmin communities and would like to hereby apologise for the inconvenience and hurt caused to the sentiments of the respective communities," they stated in its apology letter.