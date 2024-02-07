Advertisement

BREAKING: Rajinikanth recently arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Rajinikanth visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday to attend Ram Lalla's grand Pran Pratishtha. The actor wore a beige shawl over a white kurta pyjama at the ceremony. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled Mangal Dhwani. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am. The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

#WATCH | Superstar Rajinikanth arrives at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/1ii6iCsdQ1 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Celebrities arrive at Ram Mandir

Apart from Rajinikanth, celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Anupam Kher, as well as filmmaker Rohit Shetty, have arrived at the temple to participate in the grand ceremony.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty arrive at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/0KCYCaQz9R — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will take place today in the temple town of Ayodhya, amid tight security. The historic Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a number of distinguished guests.