Updated January 11th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Captain Miller: Arun Matheswaran film becomes Dhanush's biggest release across 900+ screens

The Arun Matheswaran helmed and Dhanush led Captain Miller has become the actor's biggest release thus far, owing to its release across over 900 screens.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Captain Miller
A still from the trailer. | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Dhanush led Captain Miller is currently a few mere hours away from release. The Arun Matheswaran helmed period drama was initially slated for a December 2023 release before news of its official postponement was shared by the makers, deferring the film's arrival to Pongal 2024. The decision has served team Captain Miller in good stead, especially considering the fact that the film has become Dhanush's biggest release across the expanse of his career.

Captain Miller makes new record for Dhanush


Lyca Productions, the production house bankrolling Captain Miller, took to their official X handle to share a milestone update regarding the film as well as Dhanush. As per their most recent update, Captain Miller has become Dhanush's widest release, across his career. The Pongal film is now slated for a release across nine-hundred plus screen. Three-hundred of these are in the United States alone, making Captain Miller the biggest Kollywood release in the States. 

The X post reads, "With a staggering 900+ screens worldwide! Captain Miller becomes the biggest-ever overseas release for @dhanushkraja The international stage is set for an epic cinematic blast! Overseas release by @LycaProductions Subaskaran" A separate report from 1st Day Collection shares that Captain Miller has already minted ₹10 crores in overseas ticket sales, also a formidable feat in itself.

Captain Miller is a three-part franchise


In a conversation with Vikatan, Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran has confirmed that the period action adventure film is just one of three parts, set to soon get a prequel as well as sequel. Additionally, Matheswaran has also confirmed that the prequel and sequel will separately cost more than the total budget of Captain Miller alone.

However, the materialisation of the remaning parts are contingent upon how the film is received by the audiences. Captain Miller will release in theatres worldwide on January 12.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

