Captain Miller starring Dhanush released in theatres on January 12. The film directed by Arun Matheswaran has garenered positive responses from audiences and critics alike. This period action film has been one of the highly anticipated movies that released during Pongal/Sankranti 2024. Netizens on social media are cheering the movie and calling it a "perfect content." For those who have not watched Captain Miller, we have brought to you the reactions of the netizens on the film which will help you decide whether to watch this film or not in the theatres.

Captain Miller strikes the chord with the audience

The first reviews of Captain Miller have surfaced on social media and the movie has been generating positive responses everywhere. Moviegoers seem impressed by Dhanush's performance in the film and especially his entry scene has garnered attention. A section of people on social media have been hailing his performance and calling it a "Pongal Winner." Also, most of his shows have been running housefull as hundreds of fans have thronged to the theatres to watch the spectacle.

A social media user reviewed Captain Miller and wrote, "First half sets the phase slowly of what we can expect ok the next....into the second half 🤞." Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Solid story and conflicts, characters are well established, good dialogues & great visuals."

Another social media user took to X and wrote, "Dhanush what an actor 🔥🔥🔥. #Kollywood is blessed with such a natural actor. First Half : Book your ticket and please watch it in good theater."

One of Dhanush's fan gave the movie five stars and called Captain Miller a great film. He wrote, "Humangous climax war scene. Shivanna and dhanush are in a peak at different end."

Captain Miller off to a good start

As per a Koimoi report, Captain Miller's earnings through advance bookings for day 1 of its theatrical run, ahead of its official release on January 12, stand at ₹1 crore gross - this number does not include the earnings from blocked seats. Advance bookings worth ₹1 crore gross, amount to a sale of 60,000 tickets. It must also be noted that these numbers come only from the Tamil, Kannada and Hindi ticket sales for Captain Miller.

Separately, Captain Miller will not be releasing in Telugu any time soon. The reason behind this is the packed Sankranti weekend that already has four back-to-back major Telugu releases - namely Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's Hanu Man, Venkatesh's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga - making these priority films in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

