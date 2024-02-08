Advertisement

Dhanush starrer Captain Miller is just an hour away from hitting the theatres and to keep the fans hooked, the makers have shared a BTS (behind-the-scenes) video. The video offers an insight into the making of the film. The film will clash with Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan at the box office tomorrow, January 12.

The making of Captain Miller

The official X page of Saregama South shared a clip explaining the journey of Captain Miller and the efforts invested to make the film. The video showcases how the crew built the set and shared their experiences, revealing the adventures and challenges they encountered during the making of the periodic drama.

The caption read, "#CaptainMiller Behind-The-Scenes Journey is Here! Experience The Epic Ride Now".

A look at Captain Miller's box office prediction

The film is set to face tough competition with Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, according to trade experts. Set in the pre-independence day era, the expert told Republic Digital that the film will approximately earn ₹8 to ₹12 crores gross on day 1 in all languages in India. "I think Dhanush will lead at the Tamil Nadu box surface and it will open in the range of approximately ₹8 to 12 crore gross on its day one," told trade analyst Sumit Kadel to the portal.

On the other hand, Ramesh Bala noted that, unlike the Telugu film industry, Tamil films solely depend on word-of-mouth. "Captain Miller will have an estimated earning of ₹10 crores on day 1," Bala shared.

However, As far as screens and shows are concerned, Captain Miller will have the upper hand and it will get approximately 50 to 60 per cent of shows across multiplex and single screens, while AyaIaan will get 30 to 40 per cent and the rest will be given to Merry Christmas, which is also releasing in Tamil apart from Hindi.