English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 13:30 IST

D51: Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Excitement About Her First Collaboration With Dhanush

D51, starring Dhanush went on floors on January 18, marking the start of the long-awaited multilingual movie production.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika Mandanna to work with Dhanush
Rashmika Mandanna to work with Dhanush | Image:File Photos
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dhanush is currently filming with director Shekhar Shekhar for his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled D51. January 18, marked the start of the long-awaited multilingual movie's production, with a crucial schedule in Hyderabad. Along with the lead actors, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a crucial part of the film. In a recent interview, the Animal actress opened up about her excitement about collaborating with the two stars. 

Rashmika Mandanna hopes to learn from Dhanush 

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika was asked about her upcoming film with Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Talking about the collaboration, the actress said, “I always wanted to work with Dhanush sir so much because I feel like he is a performer to the core and I feel like when you work with such amazing performers, you have to improve and you will improve and I’m excited that I know I’m gonna learn a lot from him.”

Rashmika Mandanna to share screen space with Dhanush in D51 | Image: File Photos 

 

The Pushpa star further talked about D51’s director Sekhar Kammula vision of the movie. Rashmika said, “I know I’m gonna pick up a lot and get better at my craft and Sekhar sir is directing it, and the story that he has told me made me go like I really have to be part of this. I really want to tell this story. So, yeah it’s exciting we’re starting to in the next month and I look forward to it.”

D51 went on the floors on Thursday. In a picture from the set, Dhanush was seen being welcomed by the crew members. 

Advertisement

Will Dhanush sport a beard in D51?

While the look of the actor in the upcoming movie has not been officially revealed, the snap featuring him arriving on set has stoked curiosity about the look he will sport in D51. In the candid image, Dhanush sported a flannel shirt, a heavy beard, and short hair. As the film's shoot kick-started with a pooja ceremony, Dhanush was seen accompanied by the film's director Sekhar Kammula, and other crew members. 

Advertisement
D51 went on floors on January 18 | Image: X

 

D51 is touted to be a pan-India film with its release aimed across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  3. 'Return in March or...': TCS' Ultimatum to WFH Employees | Details Here

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement