D51: Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Excitement About Her First Collaboration With Dhanush

Dhanush is currently filming with director Shekhar Shekhar for his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled D51. January 18, marked the start of the long-awaited multilingual movie's production, with a crucial schedule in Hyderabad. Along with the lead actors, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a crucial part of the film. In a recent interview, the Animal actress opened up about her excitement about collaborating with the two stars.

Rashmika Mandanna hopes to learn from Dhanush

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika was asked about her upcoming film with Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Talking about the collaboration, the actress said, “I always wanted to work with Dhanush sir so much because I feel like he is a performer to the core and I feel like when you work with such amazing performers, you have to improve and you will improve and I’m excited that I know I’m gonna learn a lot from him.”

Rashmika Mandanna to share screen space with Dhanush in D51 | Image: File Photos

The Pushpa star further talked about D51’s director Sekhar Kammula vision of the movie. Rashmika said, “I know I’m gonna pick up a lot and get better at my craft and Sekhar sir is directing it, and the story that he has told me made me go like I really have to be part of this. I really want to tell this story. So, yeah it’s exciting we’re starting to in the next month and I look forward to it.”

D51 went on the floors on Thursday. In a picture from the set, Dhanush was seen being welcomed by the crew members.

Will Dhanush sport a beard in D51?

While the look of the actor in the upcoming movie has not been officially revealed, the snap featuring him arriving on set has stoked curiosity about the look he will sport in D51. In the candid image, Dhanush sported a flannel shirt, a heavy beard, and short hair. As the film's shoot kick-started with a pooja ceremony, Dhanush was seen accompanied by the film's director Sekhar Kammula, and other crew members.

D51 went on floors on January 18 | Image: X

D51 is touted to be a pan-India film with its release aimed across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.