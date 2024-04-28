Did GOAT Director Venkat Prabhu Take An Indirect Dig At Rajinikanth's Coolie Teaser?

Advertisement

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who is currently busy with the shoot of his film GOAT with Thalapathy Vijay, has made headlines for the wrong reasons. The director recently took to his social media handle to take an indirect dig at commercial films. Even though it was an attempt at humour, netizens thought that he mocked Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Coolie.

Venkat Prabhu takes a dig at commercial films

Venkat Prabhu took to his Instagram handle to repost a reel where the content creator talks about how every trailer of a mass commercial film follows the same sort of template. Sharing the video, the director reacted with several laughing emojis. Minutes after he made the post, fans were quick to notice that he took an indirect dig at director Lokesh Kanagaraj as he recently released the teaser of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie.

This highly anticipated movie is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Sun Pictures is backing the project, with Anirudh Ravichander serving as the music director. The action of the film is designed by Anbariv, Philomin Raj is the editor and Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer.

Venkat Prabhu reacts to the video

Soon after Venkat Prabhu's post went viral, he took to his X handle to clear the air. He wrote, "No no no!!! It’s about all of us who are doing commercial flick!! And what he is sayings is kinda true too!! If we try to give something different from the regular commercial template!! are the fans ready to accept 🤔."

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "Movies are movies, no matter if they have taken a glimpse from the 80's or 90's theme, they remain the same. And you are addressing that "it's the same, nothing's new", tell me where was everyone when there were new one's, I can guess there was silence."