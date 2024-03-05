English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

GOAT Director Venkat Prabhu Praises Audience for Manjummel Boys’ Great Reception In Tamil Nadu

Venkat Prabhu talked about the Manjummel Boys and its Tamil release and said that it is nice to see a movie break the mold of traditional storytelling.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Venkat Prabhu praises Manjummel Boys
Venkat Prabhu praises Manjummel Boys | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu recently expressed his delight and respect for the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys' box office triumph in Tamil Nadu by lending his voice to the chorus of acclaim. The movie, which has gained recognition for deviating from traditional narrative techniques, has struck a deep chord with Tamil viewers. Praising the film for crossing the obstacle of language, Venkat also lauded the Tamil audience for being receptive to a Malayalam movie. 

Venkat Prabhu on Manjummel Boys’ success in Tamil Nadu

As per OTTPlay, Venkat talked about the Manjummel Boys and its Tamil release at a promotional event of J Baby and said that it is nice to see a movie break the mold of traditional storytelling and connect with viewers while not having a traditional hero-heroine and a love story. 

 

The GOAT director said, “We are celebrating Manjummel Boys, and it makes me swell with pride. At a time when films often adhere to routine hero-heroine tropes, this film, centred around a bunch of boys without heroines, is running more successfully than our Tamil films. It makes me very happy to realize that language is not a barrier for Tamil audiences to appreciate good art."

Manjummel Boys to break Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam record

Manjummel Boys had a good weekend with a good number of scheduled showings in Tamilnadu. The survival thriller was further aided by the absence of any popular Tamil films releasing at the moment. The film will eventually make more than 15 crores in revenue in the state; in the long run, 20 crores is also possible. 

 

Should this occur, it will eclipse the current 20 crores collection of Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam. It comes as a shock that a movie with a prolonged cameo by the legendary star will be outperformed by a Malayalam film on its home ground. 

 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

9 minutes ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

6 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

6 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

7 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

7 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

8 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

8 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

8 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

9 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

a day ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google Layoffs: YouTube Music Team Fired For Demanding Better Pay

    World8 minutes ago

  2. DYK Katrina Kaif Took To The Same Kathak Class As Priyanka Chopra

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Allu Arjun Her Acting Role Model

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. Trying To Detox Your Hair From Heat? Try These Heatless Styling Hacks

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  5. Javier Bardem Wants Brad Pitt To Play His Love Interest

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo