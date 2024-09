Published 06:56 IST, September 8th 2024

GOAT BO Collection Day 3: Vijay Starrer Is Fastest Tamil Film To Surpass ₹100 Crore Mark In India

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time has become the first Tamil movie of 2024 to surpass ₹100 crore mark at the box office in 2024.