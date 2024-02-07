English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Ilaiyaraaja’s Daughter Bhavatharini’s Mortal Remains Brought Back To Chennai For Last Rites

Ilaiyaraaja’s Daughter Bhavatharini passed away at the age of 47. Her final rites will be conducted at her residence in Gudalur later today.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhavatharini
Bhavatharini | Image:X
Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter and National award-winning singer Bhavatharini breathed her last at the age of 47. She passed away on January 25, 2024, due to cancer. Bhavatharini’s last rites will be held later today. Ahead of her final journey, her mortal remains were brought to her residence Gudalur. 

Bavidharani funeral to be held today 

On January 27, the mortal remains of Bhavatharini were brought to her residence in Gudalur, Theni. Friends and relatives are expected to pay homage to her at his house. ANI shared that the mortal remains have been brought from Sri Lanka for the singer’s funeral. Bhavatharini's breathed her last in Sri Lanka where she had been taken to receive Ayurvedic treatment, as per reports. She reportedly passed away at 5.30 PM.  

Earlier, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Ilayaraja's son and Bavidharani's brother, was spotted at Madurai airport as he arrived to attend his sister's funeral rites. 

Ilaiyaraaja shares a throwback photo with Bhavatharini

Ilaiyaraaja, who himself is a notable music director in the Indian film industry, finally broke his silence on his daughter's untimely demise and shared a post on his official X handle. On January 26, the music director shared a black and white photo of himself with his daughter from years ago when Bhavatharini was just a toddler.

Ilaiyraaja who had no words to describe the pain of losing his daughter, just wrote, "Dear daughter..." in his caption, leaving his fans emotional.

Bhavatharini received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her performance of the song Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu from the film Bharathi, which was composed by her father, Ilaiyaraaja. Bhavatharini is survived by her husband, father Ilaiyaraaja, and brothers, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

