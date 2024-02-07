Advertisement

Bhavatharini, National Award-winning singer and Ilaiyaraaja's daughter died on the eve of Republic Day after losing a battle with cancer. The news brought shock to many in the Tamil Film Industry. Many actors and notable personalities from different fields took to their social media handles to mourn the death of the singer. Today, on Republic Day, Bhavatharini's father shared an emotional post remembering his late daughter.

Ilaiyaraaja shares throwback photo with Bhavatharini

Ilaiyaraaja, who himself is a notable music director in the Indian film industry, finally broke his silence on his daughter's untimely demise and shared a post on his official X handle. The music director shared a black and white photo of himself with his daughter from years ago when Bhavatharini was just a toddler.

Ilaiyraaja who had no words to describe the pain of losing his daughter, just wrote, "Dear daughter..." in his caption, leaving his fans emotional.

How Did Bhavatharini die?

Bhavatharini, who has lent her voice to songs in over 30 films, breathed her last on January 25 in Sri Lanka. She was battling with cancer and was undergoing treatment for the same. She was 47 at the age of her passing.