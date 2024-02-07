Advertisement

S Shankar's upcoming directorial venture, Indian 2, is arguably one of the most awaited Tamil projects, slated for a release within the year. Long-standing reports suggested that the film, considering its strong themes of political vigilantism, was eyeing a release around Independence Day this year. However, recent reports are suggesting that the film may just hit theatres significantly sooner.

Indian 2 to release in April?



Recent reports doing the rounds of the internet suggest that Indian 2 may just be releasing in April. Previously, rumours suggested how Indian 2 was planning to release around Independence Day which would mean that the film would be in a direct box office clash with the Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which are also slated for releases in the same timeline.

The new date being floated for Indian 2 now, is April 14. April 14 notably marks the Tamil New Year, a rather grand occasion. However, no official intimation about this has come from the makers themselves. Indian 2 will mark the sequel to S Shankar's 1996 film Indian. Kamal Haasan will be reprising his role of Senapathy from the film. Indian 2 also notably stars Kajal Aggarwal.

S Shankar is currently dividing his time between Indian 2 and Game Changer



Besides Indian 2, S Shankar also has on his plate, the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer. Reports were suggesting how S Shankar has been prioritising the shoot for Indian 2 over Game Changer which inevitably pushed the latter's release date significantly. However, if Indian 2 is out in theatres by April 14, Game Changer may too see through an earlier release as well.

It is worth noting that both Indian 2 and Game Changer have a strong political context at their core.