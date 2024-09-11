Published 19:35 IST, September 11th 2024
Jayam Ravi-Aarti Divorce Controversy: Who Is Sujatha Vijayakumar 'Blamed' For Couple's Split?
Aarti Ravi recently penned a detailed note in contradiction to Jayam Ravi’s split statement, following the rumours blaming her mother Sujatha for their divorce.
- Entertainment News
3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Who Is Sujatha Vijayakumar 'Blamed' Jayam Ravi and Aarti's Split? | Image: X
- 3 min read
19:18 IST, September 11th 2024