Advertisement

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's ambitous mythical sc-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD. The film was initially set to release on May 9 - something which now stands pushed to June 27, owing to election season. June would have made a significant month for Kamal Haasan, considering the fact that S Shankar's long-awaited political thriller Indian 2, too was projected for a release within the month. The same however, now stands delayed.

Advertisement

Indian 2 delayed?

For the unversed, for long, Indian 2 was projected to be eyeing a release around mid-August, coinciding with India's Independence Day celebrations. The date was a good fit, considering the film's strongly political premise. However, subsequent reports suggested, that the film's release had been preponed to mid-April, around the Tamil New Year. This turned out to be a false alarm, as the newly released poster of the film affirmed that Indian 2 would now be releasing in the month of June.

Advertisement

As per an exclusive Pinkvilla report, the release of Indian 2, now appears to have been pushed to the month of July. More specifically, the Kamal Haasan starrer is eyeing a release date of July 17, coinciding with the occasion of Muharram. The source quoted in the report states, "It’s going to be a Muharram release for Indian 2. The team is now working keeping the date in mind. While the film is ready, the makers want to shoot for a song featuring Kamal Haasan over 5 days..."

Advertisement

Indian 2 is reportedly part of S Shankar's cinematic universe



The same report also suggests that Indian 2, in congruence with director S Shankar's other projects, Indian 3 and Game Changer, are all part of the same universe. The plot for the three films, will reportedly be interlinked. Things on the release front however, still appear tentative for Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer.

Advertisement

The source quoted in the report states, "Game Changer could hit the big screen in the window of October to January, with dates ranging from Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas to Sankranti".