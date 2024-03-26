×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Kamal Haasan Shares Update About Indian 2, Indian 3, Kalki 2898 AD, And Thug Life

Kamal Haasan recently shared updates about his much-anticipated films. It includes Indian 2, Indian 3, Kalki 2898 AD and Thug Life among others.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kamal Haasan is one of the finest actors from India. The veteran actor is known for his versatility and unique acting skills. Currently, the actor has films Indian 2, Indian 3, Kalki 2898 AD, and Thug Life in his pipeline.

Just recently the actor shared updates about his films.

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan on his upcoming projects

In a recent interview with a publication, the actor-writer-director opened up about his films Indian 2 and Indian 3 and said the shoot for both films has been completed.

Advertisement

He said, "I can’t make up for the lost time. Also, we cannot speed up production as the quantity doesn’t matter, quality does. We have completed Indian 2 and Indian 3. The post-production work of Indian 2 is currently happening. We will start work on Indian 3 post-production after we finish it."

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan on Kalki

In the same interview, the actor also revealed his role in the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. He said, "I’ve done a cameo in a film called Kalki 2898 AD."

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan also talked about his film with Mani Ratnam and said, "The shoot for Thug Life will begin soon after the election campaign ends."

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nakuul Mehta

TV Celebs' Holi Photos

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra

Nickyanka's Holi In India

an hour ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

'Rate Card' Comment

an hour ago
Lee Sang Yeob wedding photo

Sang Yeob Wedding Photos

an hour ago
Anne Hathaway

Anne On Miscarriage

an hour ago
Russia President Vladimir Putin

Moscow Concert Update

an hour ago
Crime

9-Yr-Old Kidnapped

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs PBKS: Standouts

an hour ago
Your Vote is to Elect a Humane Prime Minister, Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

India News LIVE

an hour ago
Siddhant Karnick and Triptii Dimri

Siddhant On Dating

2 hours ago
Shiva Statue at Sadhguru Ashram

Saptarishi Avahanam

2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Holi

PC-Nick, Malti's Holi

2 hours ago
Road accident

Noida Boy Accident

2 hours ago
Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius breaks down

2 hours ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

Musk's X Corp lawsuit

2 hours ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

2 hours ago
Virat Kohli

''King'' beats Kings

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  4. Viral: 5-ft Alligator Discovered Inside The Stomach Of An 18-Foot Python

    World14 hours ago

  5. A Terrorist is a Terrorist in Any Language: EAM Jaishankar in Singapore

    World16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo