Kamal Haasan Shares Update About Indian 2, Indian 3, Kalki 2898 AD, And Thug Life
Kamal Haasan recently shared updates about his much-anticipated films. It includes Indian 2, Indian 3, Kalki 2898 AD and Thug Life among others.
Kamal Haasan is one of the finest actors from India. The veteran actor is known for his versatility and unique acting skills. Currently, the actor has films Indian 2, Indian 3, Kalki 2898 AD, and Thug Life in his pipeline.
Just recently the actor shared updates about his films.
Kamal Haasan on his upcoming projects
In a recent interview with a publication, the actor-writer-director opened up about his films Indian 2 and Indian 3 and said the shoot for both films has been completed.
He said, "I can’t make up for the lost time. Also, we cannot speed up production as the quantity doesn’t matter, quality does. We have completed Indian 2 and Indian 3. The post-production work of Indian 2 is currently happening. We will start work on Indian 3 post-production after we finish it."
Kamal Haasan on Kalki
In the same interview, the actor also revealed his role in the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. He said, "I’ve done a cameo in a film called Kalki 2898 AD."
Kamal Haasan also talked about his film with Mani Ratnam and said, "The shoot for Thug Life will begin soon after the election campaign ends."
