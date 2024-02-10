Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Lal Salaam Box Office Prediction: Rajinikanth Starrer Likely To Earn ₹4 Crore On Day 1

Helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam is earning positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam
Lal Salaam | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After much delay, Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, made it to the big screen today, February 9. Helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film stars superstar Rajinikanth in the cameo role. It's just been a few hours since release, but critics and audience have already reviewed the film, and it is all positive.

Lal Salaam day 1 box office collection

Narrating the story of a reckless townsman trying to mend his thug ways, ends up resurrecting himself and proves to be worthy of the world in the eyes of the same people who chased him away. Now, owing to the positive word of mouth, it seems the film might earn around ₹4 crore, as per Sacnilk. The numbers might rise over the weekends as the reviews are positive and also has Rajinikanth and cricket legend Kapil Dev as a treat.

Lal Salaam witnessed an overall 25.71 per cent Tamil occupancy on Friday with 24.25 per cent in the morning, followed by 23.61 per cent in the afternoon and 29.27 per cent in the evening.

Rajinikanth and Dhanush cheered for Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth, who plays the role of Moideen Bhai, shared a photo of him in a wheelchair, while Aishwarya pushes it. The father-daughter can be seen in a jolly mood and it is believed that the photo is from the sets. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "My anbu salaam to my beloved Aishwarya. I pray to Almighty that your movie Lal Salaam will be a huge success.”

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's ex-husband Dhanush, on the other hand, too shared a post cheering for her film Lal Salaam on social media. He simply wrote, "Lal Salaam from today…"


Made on a budget of around ₹80-90 crore, the sports drama stars Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil and Jeevitha, in supporting roles.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

